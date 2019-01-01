Tangie HITS Cartridge 1g
About this product
Lineage: Cali O x Candy Jack Taste & Aroma: Clear & strong citrus, like tangerine rinds Medical Uses: Chronic pain, loss of appetite, nausea Effects: Pleasant and uplifting high with a mild body buzz. Comments: Multi award winning strain including 1st Place sativa at the 2013 High Times Cannabis Cup in Denver. Myrcene (sedative) - 0.61% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.03% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.05% Pinene (alertness) - 0.17% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.03% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.04% Guaiol (anti-inflammatory) - 0.03% Bisabolal (anti-inflammatory) - 0.02% Exact terpene levels may vary.
About this strain
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.