Flagers26 on April 27th, 2019

Excellent product! I have CPTSD, Bipolar disorder, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, insomnia "The Works". I picked up some at the local Dispensary. Earthy taste, smooth. Nice effect, body and mind. I smoked at 7:45am, took my wife to work. Came home. Cleaned the whole house, laundry and designed some TShirts for my business. Wow, I look at the time it's 9:30am! I got all this done before 10!! Normally on a typical day I'm lagging big time and it takes all day to do the simple task. I always have to stop for a pain, or anxious, light headed, or nausea. I smoked this and I had my whole day done in an hour and a half. I felt great the better part of the day. This has been my "morning coffee" lately. I highly recommend it. Also mood swings, pain, nausea was to a minimum.