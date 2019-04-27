 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Jack Herer Live Resin 1g

Jack Herer Live Resin 1g

by RYTHM

RYTHM concentrates are thoughtfully extracted from the finest hand-trimmed flower to preserve rich terpene profiles. RYTHM Energize (sativa) provides a breezy buzz for boosting motivation, shaking off fatigue, or kickstarting your creativity. Ideal for daytime use and demanding tasks. Jack Herer is a sativa strain with earthy, piney and woody flavors to give an energetic, happy and euphoric feeling. Stand proud and take on your day.

Flagers26

Excellent product! I have CPTSD, Bipolar disorder, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, insomnia "The Works". I picked up some at the local Dispensary. Earthy taste, smooth. Nice effect, body and mind. I smoked at 7:45am, took my wife to work. Came home. Cleaned the whole house, laundry and designed some TShirts for my business. Wow, I look at the time it's 9:30am! I got all this done before 10!! Normally on a typical day I'm lagging big time and it takes all day to do the simple task. I always have to stop for a pain, or anxious, light headed, or nausea. I smoked this and I had my whole day done in an hour and a half. I felt great the better part of the day. This has been my "morning coffee" lately. I highly recommend it. Also mood swings, pain, nausea was to a minimum.

from RYTHMon May 29th, 2019

Hey there - Thank you so much for sharing how RYTHM fits into your life. We're so glad to help you with your morning routine. Thanks for the feedback! #FindYourRYTHM

Jack Herer

  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/