Kaboom Disposable Pen 0.3g
by RYTHMWrite a review
Kaboom
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Kaboom is a cross that combines Jack's Cleaner genetics with Vortex. This sativa-dominant strain gives you an energetic head buzz that provides a spark of creativity and lifts the mood. Medical patients enjoy Kaboom's ability to relieve pain while maintaining daily functions.
RYTHM
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal.