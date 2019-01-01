 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by RYTHM

About this product

Lineage: Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD) Taste and Aroma: Flowery, Diesel, Pungent Effects: Focused, Uplifted, Creative, Energetic, Happy Medical uses: Depression, Fatigue, Headaches, Stress, Nausea Comments: Sour Joker is the stimulating sativa blend. This amped combination offers consumers a vigorous body buzz that is clear-headed and motivating, encouraging physical activity in or outside. Harness the mental clarity of this strain at lower doses and the fueled-up stimulation with continued use. Myrcene (sedative) - 0.13% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.14% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.09% Pinene (alertness) - 0.17% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.04% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.05% Guaiol (anti-inflammatory) - 0.04% Bisabolal (anti-inflammatory) - 0.04% Cymene (pain relief) - 0.07% Terpinolene (anti-bacterial) - 0.22% Terpene levels may vary.

About this strain

Sour Joker is the stimulating sativa blend of Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD). This amped combination offers consumers a vigorous body buzz that is clear-headed and motivating, encouraging physical activity in or outside. Harness the mental clarity of this strain at lower doses and the fueled-up stimulation with continued use.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/