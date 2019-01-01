Sour Joker Live Sugar 1g
About this product
Lineage: Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD) Taste and Aroma: Flowery, Diesel, Pungent Effects: Focused, Uplifted, Creative, Energetic, Happy Medical uses: Depression, Fatigue, Headaches, Stress, Nausea Comments: Sour Joker is the stimulating sativa blend. This amped combination offers consumers a vigorous body buzz that is clear-headed and motivating, encouraging physical activity in or outside. Harness the mental clarity of this strain at lower doses and the fueled-up stimulation with continued use. Myrcene (sedative) - 0.13% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.14% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.09% Pinene (alertness) - 0.17% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.04% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.05% Guaiol (anti-inflammatory) - 0.04% Bisabolal (anti-inflammatory) - 0.04% Cymene (pain relief) - 0.07% Terpinolene (anti-bacterial) - 0.22% Terpene levels may vary.
About this strain
Sour Joker
