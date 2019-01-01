About this product
Lineage: Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze Taste & Aroma: Sweet, sour, pungent lemons Medical Uses: Anxiety, loss of appetite, migraines, nausea Effects: Strong energetic cerebral effects Comments: This former High Times Cannabis Cup winning sativa is a perfect choice for creative and focus oriented activities. THC - 0.57 THCA - 17.94 CBDA - 1.69 Myrcene (sedative) - 0.12% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.15% Pinene (alertness) - 0.12% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.07% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.11% Guaiol (anti-inflammatory) - 0.13% Bisabolal (anti-inflammatory) - 0.29% Terpene levels may vary.
Super Lemon Haze
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.