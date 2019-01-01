 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Tangie Live Sugar

Tangie Live Sugar

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Concentrates Solvent Tangie Live Sugar

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lineage: Cali O x Candy Jack Taste & Aroma: Clear & strong citrus, like tangerine rinds Medical Uses: Chronic pain, loss of appetite, nausea Effects: Pleasant and uplifting high with a mild body buzz. Comments: Multi award winning strain including 1st Place sativa at the 2013 High Times Cannabis Cup in Denver Myrcene (sedative) - 0.61% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.03% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.05% Pinene (alertness) - 0.17% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.03% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.04% Guaiol (anti-inflammatory) - 0.03% Bisabolal (anti-inflammatory) - 0.02% Terpene levels may vary.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/