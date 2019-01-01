Colorado Chem PAX ERA Pod 0.5g
About this product
Rythm for PAX ERA PODs contain flavorful cannabis oil or live resin in best selling RYTHM strains. The PAX Era High Intensity Pod system delivers maximum vapor per draw, immediate effects, rich flavor and is customizable and compatible with the PAX mobile app. Lineage: Clone only pheno of a chemdawg genetics Colorado Chem is a hybrid strain that took 2nd place in the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. Taste and Aroma: Skunk, Sweet, Citrus Medical benefits: Pain, Stress, Depression, Headaches, Insomnia Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Relaxed, Energetic, Uplifted Myrcene (sedative) - 0.21% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.27% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.04% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.12% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.04% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.26% Bisabolal (anti-inflammatory) - 0.05% Exact terpene levels will vary.
