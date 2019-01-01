 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. The Godfather PAX Pod 0.5g

The Godfather PAX Pod 0.5g

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges The Godfather PAX Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Rythm for PAX ERA PODs contain flavorful cannabis oil or live resin in best selling RYTHM strains. The PAX Era High Intensity Pod system delivers maximum vapor per draw, immediate effects, rich flavor and is customizable and compatible with the PAX mobile app.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/