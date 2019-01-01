The Godfather PAX Pod 0.5g
by RYTHMWrite a review
About this product
Rythm for PAX ERA PODs contain flavorful cannabis oil or live resin in best selling RYTHM strains. The PAX Era High Intensity Pod system delivers maximum vapor per draw, immediate effects, rich flavor and is customizable and compatible with the PAX mobile app.
About this brand
RYTHM
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/