About this product
Lineage: Bubblegum x Master Kush Taste & Aroma: Sweet, cherry, pungent, musky Medical Uses: Anxiety, chronic pain, epilepsy, insomnia, loss of appetite, migraines, nausea, muscle spasms Effects: Heavy body sensation with little cerebral effects Comments: This highly sought out CBD strain is a former High Times Medical Cannabis Cup High CBD award winning strain. Myrcene (sedative) - 0.08% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.26% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.03% Pinene (alertness) - 0.02% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.11% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.06% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.04% Guaiol (anti-inflammatory) - 0.09% Bisabolal (anti-inflammatory) - 0.06% Terpene levels may vary.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.