1:1 Pre-98 Wax

by RYTHM

RYTHM Concentrates Solvent 1:1 Pre-98 Wax

About this product

Lineage: Bubblegum x Master Kush Taste & Aroma: Sweet, cherry, pungent, musky Medical Uses: Anxiety, chronic pain, epilepsy, insomnia, loss of appetite, migraines, nausea, muscle spasms Effects: Heavy body sensation with little cerebral effects Comments: This highly sought out CBD strain is a former High Times Medical Cannabis Cup High CBD award winning strain. Myrcene (sedative) - 0.08% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.26% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.03% Pinene (alertness) - 0.02% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.11% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.06% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.04% Guaiol (anti-inflammatory) - 0.09% Bisabolal (anti-inflammatory) - 0.06% Terpene levels may vary.

About this strain

Pre-98 Bubba Kush

Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/