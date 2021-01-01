 Loading…

  5. RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Otto 1g

RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Otto 1g

by RYTHM

RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Otto 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Otto is a high CBD strain that provides relaxing effects, with a powerful body buzz and a mild cerebral high.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

