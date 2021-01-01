RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Pen Nuke'Em 300mg
About this product
RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Nuke'Em is a CBD-rich hybrid filled with mystery; while its lineage remains unknown, it's sweet, earthy flavor delivers an abundance of calming comfort.
About this brand
RYTHM
