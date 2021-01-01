 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Premium Dry Leaf Blue Dream CBD 3.5g
Hybrid

RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Premium Dry Leaf Blue Dream CBD 3.5g

by rythm

Write a review
rythm Cannabis Flower RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Premium Dry Leaf Blue Dream CBD 3.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Premium Dry Leaf eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Blue Dream CBD [orig: Blue Dream x California Orange] is a soothing CBD-rich hybrid filled with berry, citrus, and peppery flavors. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Blue Dream CBD

Blue Dream CBD
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Infusing CBD genetics into one of the most popular strains, Humboldt Seed Organization crossed Blue Dream with California Orange CBD. Mixing the euphoric high that’s adored by Blue Dream fans with a heavy dose of CBD makes this a wonderful therapeutic strain. Buds grow large with beautiful purple hues and the flavor is sweet with citrus and notes of pepper. This strain is great for Blue Dream lovers looking to explore the benefits of CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review