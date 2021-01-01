 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Vape Cartridge Blue Dream CBD 300mg
Hybrid

RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Vape Cartridge Blue Dream CBD 300mg

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Vape Cartridge Blue Dream CBD 300mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Blue Dream CBD [orig: Blue Dream x California Orange] is a soothing CBD-rich hybrid filled with berry, citrus, and peppery flavors. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Blue Dream CBD

Blue Dream CBD
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Infusing CBD genetics into one of the most popular strains, Humboldt Seed Organization crossed Blue Dream with California Orange CBD. Mixing the euphoric high that’s adored by Blue Dream fans with a heavy dose of CBD makes this a wonderful therapeutic strain. Buds grow large with beautiful purple hues and the flavor is sweet with citrus and notes of pepper. This strain is great for Blue Dream lovers looking to explore the benefits of CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review