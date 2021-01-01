RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Vape Cartridge Pre 98 Bubba Kush 300mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Pre-98 Bubba Kush, a comforting CBD-rich hybrid, is an oldie but a goodie, delivering a pungent, musky, and coffee-like profile and famous full body relief.
About this brand
RYTHM
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.