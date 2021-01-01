 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Headband 1g
Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Headband 1g

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Headband 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Headband [orig: OG Kush x Sour Diesel] is a relaxing hybrid strain featuring a burst of fresh citrus balanced with classic diesel notes.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Headband

Headband
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Headband, also known as simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review