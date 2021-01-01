 Loading…

RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Jillybean 500mg

RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Jillybean [orig: Orange Velvet x Space Queen] is a hybrid strain featuring peppery Herbes de Provence and pine flavors and a contagious, euphoric creativity.

About this brand

Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Jillybean

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Jillybean, also called "Jilly Bean," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen. This strain promotes creativity and produces euphoric, uplifting effects. The flavor of Jillybean tastes like tangy oranges and mango. Jillybean is the ideal strain for social butterflies and anyone looking to add extra happiness to their day. 

