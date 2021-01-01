 Loading…

Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Purple Train Wreck 500mg

by RYTHM

RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Purple Train Wreck 500mg

RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Purple Train Wreck is a hybrid brimming with lavender, black pepper, purple fruit and pine flavors that unleash creativity and carefree relaxation.

Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

Purple Trainwreck

  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Trainwreck, also known as "Granddaddy Trainwreck," "Granddaddy Wreck," and "Purple Wreck," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Mendocino Purps. This strain is known for providing a stimulating, cerebral high that is anchored in physical relaxation. Purple Trainwreck has a rich aroma of bright citrus, pine, and lavendar. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and insomnia. Growers say Purple Trainwreck grows best in a warm, dry climate.

