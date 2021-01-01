RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Pen French King 300mg
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: French King, a Hidden Hills cut, is a hybrid strain, offering earthy, citrus flavors and balanced, calming effects.
RYTHM
French King
French King is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of French King - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review
