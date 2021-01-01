RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Pen Headband 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Headband [orig: OG Kush x Sour Diesel] is a relaxing hybrid strain featuring a burst of fresh citrus balanced with classic diesel notes.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Headband
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Headband, also known as simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
