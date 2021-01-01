Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Pep-O-Chem [orig: The Methol x Chem de la Chem] is a pungent hybrid, with classic earthy-diesel flavors and an initial energy that settles into full body relaxation.
Be the first to review this product.