  RYTHM Hybrid Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Pineapple Muffin 3.5g
RYTHM Hybrid Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Pineapple Muffin 3.5g

by rythm

RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Pineapple Muffin [orig: Pineapple Train Wreck x Blueberry Muffin] is a balanced hybrid with a delcious blend of pineapple and sweet blueberry flavors.

rythm
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

Pineapple Muffin

Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Pineapple Muffin is a cross of Blueberry Muffin and Pineapple Trainwreck. It is a vigorous plant that puts out huge yields and has dense buds that are light green and speckled with purple. It has a sweet blueberry terpene profile with hints of pineapple. Sweet and inviting, Pineapple Muffin offers a relaxed and pleasurable high for all consumers.

