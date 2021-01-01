RYTHM Hybrid Mini Buds Cereal Milk 1/8oz
RYTHM Hybrid Mini Bud eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated, delivering optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors at a great value. Strain description: Cereal Milk [orig: Strawberry Lemonade x Thin Mint Cookies] is a balanced hybrid with a fruity and sweet berry pine flavor and aroma.
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
