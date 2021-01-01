 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. RYTHM Hybrid PAX Pod Plum Crazy 500mg

RYTHM Hybrid PAX Pod Plum Crazy 500mg

by rythm

Write a review
rythm Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Hybrid PAX Pod Plum Crazy 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives. Strain description: Plum Crazy is a mellow hybrid, delivering an aromatic and flavorful blend of dark fruit, plum, and berries that's perfect for unwinding. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review