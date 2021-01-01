RYTHM Hybrid PAX Pod Plum Crazy 500mg
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives. Strain description: Plum Crazy [orig: Blueberry x Purple Afghani] is a mellow hybrid, delivering an aromatic and flavorful blend of dark fruit, plum, and berries that's perfect for unwinding.
About this brand
RYTHM
