Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
RYTHM Hybrid Premium Dry Leaf eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: 3 Chems [orig: Star Dawg x Original NYC Diesel] is a soothing hybrid with nutty, earthy coffee, and chem musk flavors. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.
Be the first to review this product.