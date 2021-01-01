 Loading…

Indica

RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Cactus OG 1/8oz

by rythm

rythm Cannabis Flower RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Cactus OG 1/8oz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Cactus OG [orig: Northern Lights x Afghani] is a balanced hybrid that delivers full-body relaxation with a mild pine flavor.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Cactus

Cactus
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

First bred by Jordan of the Islands, Cactus is an indica cross between Afghani and Northern Lights and is named after its vague resemblance to the pear cactus. Cactus buds are conic with knobby formations and emit an organic earthy aroma with citrus notes. This strain is known to be an adept painkiller, providing relief to aches and sore muscles as well as spasms and anxiety. Many describe Cactus as having uplifting, energizing effects. It has become a popular staple among the connoisseurs of Seattle, and was among the first place winners in the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup.

