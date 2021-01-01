 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Candy Margy 1/8oz
Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Candy Margy 1/8oz

by rythm

Write a review
rythm Cannabis Flower RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Candy Margy 1/8oz

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
18.1%
CBD
--
$50.00

Also at 2 other stores nearby

Store updated

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Candy Margy [orig: Wedding Pie x Frozen Margy] is a relaxing, yet balanced hybrid strain with a piney and lemony aroma and a sweet buttery flavor.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Candy Margy

Candy Margy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Candy Margy is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Candy Margy - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review