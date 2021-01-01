RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Candy Margy 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Candy Margy [orig: Wedding Pie x Frozen Margy] is a relaxing, yet balanced hybrid strain with a piney and lemony aroma and a sweet buttery flavor.
About this brand
rythm
About this strain
Candy Margy
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Candy Margy is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Candy Margy - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
