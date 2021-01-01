RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Cheese 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Cheese, a legendary hybrid, is renowned for its pungent cheddar-like taste and aroma - a perfect strain for skunk lovers.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Cheese
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Cheese, also known as "Dinafem Cheese," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from the U.K. named for its sharply sour aroma. Cheese has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.
