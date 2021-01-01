RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Headband 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Headband [orig: OG Kush x Sour Diesel] is a relaxing hybrid strain featuring a burst of fresh citrus balanced with classic diesel notes.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Headband
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Headband, also known as simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
