RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Sour Banana Sherbet 1/8oz
by rythmWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
- at Remedy - Columbia
- Open until 9:00 AM
- 36.0 miles away
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Sour Banana Sherbet [orig: Sour Diesel x Banana Sherbet] is a perfectly balanced hybrid, with a rich banana flavor balanced by an intense diesel
About this brand
rythm
About this strain
Sour Banana Sherbet
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Sour Banana Sherbet is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. This strain produces heavy-hitting effects that may make you feel relaxed and sleepy. Sour Banana Sherbet features a mix of sour fruit and diesel flavors that consumers love. Growers say this strain is easy to grow but stretches a great deal, meaning height management techniques are a must for anyone wanting to grow this at home.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.