  5. RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Sour Banana Sherbet 1/8oz
Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Sour Banana Sherbet 1/8oz

by rythm

RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower Sour Banana Sherbet 1/8oz

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Sour Banana Sherbet [orig: Sour Diesel x Banana Sherbet] is a perfectly balanced hybrid, with a rich banana flavor balanced by an intense diesel

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Sour Banana Sherbet

Sour Banana Sherbet
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sour Banana Sherbet is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. This strain produces heavy-hitting effects that may make you feel relaxed and sleepy. Sour Banana Sherbet features a mix of sour fruit and diesel flavors that consumers love. Growers say this strain is easy to grow but stretches a great deal, meaning height management techniques are a must for anyone wanting to grow this at home.

