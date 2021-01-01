RYTHM Hybrid Ready to Use Vape Pen Banana Cookies 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Banana Cookies [orig: Cookies & Cream x Banana OG] is a blissful, full-body hybrid, brimming with sweet banana flavors against a backdrop of earthy diesel.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Banana Cookies
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Banana Cookies is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Banana Cookies - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
