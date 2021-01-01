 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  5. RYTHM Hybrid Ready to Use Vape Pen Blueberry Headband 300mg
Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Ready to Use Vape Pen Blueberry Headband 300mg

by rythm

rythm Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Hybrid Ready to Use Vape Pen Blueberry Headband 300mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Blueberry Headband [orig: (DJ Short Blueberry x Emerald OG Kush) x (Sour Diesel x Pre-98 Bubba Kush)] is a balanced hybrid with unmistakable blueberry, lemon and fuel aromas and flavors.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Blueberry Headband

Blueberry Headband
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.

