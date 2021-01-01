RYTHM Hybrid Ready to Use Vape Pen Candy Margy 300mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Candy Margy [orig: Wedding Pie x Frozen Margy] is a relaxing, yet balanced hybrid strain with a piney and lemony aroma and a sweet buttery flavor.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Candy Margy
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Candy Margy is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Candy Margy - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.