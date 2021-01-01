 Loading…

Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Ready to Use Vape Pen Fluffhead Kush 300mg

by RYTHM

Cannabinoids

THC
77.8%
CBD
0.0%
$40.00

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Fluffhead Kush [orig: Headband x Phishhead Kush] is a complex poly-hybrid strain featuring a piney sweet inhale, a creamy finish, and euphoric relaxation.

About this brand

Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Fluffhead

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Fluffhead is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Fluffhead - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

