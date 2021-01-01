 Loading…

RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Hells Bells [orig: Legend OG x GMOTK] is a pungent hybrid, featuring pronounced notes of diesel and garlic and a balanced mind-body high.

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

Hell’s Bells is an indica marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of Hell’s Bells. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

