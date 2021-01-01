Cantaloupe Haze Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Pineapple Muffin [orig: Pineapple Train Wreck x Blueberry Muffin] is a balanced hybrid with a delcious blend of pineapple and sweet blueberry flavors.
Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Pineapple Muffin is a cross of Blueberry Muffin and Pineapple Trainwreck. It is a vigorous plant that puts out huge yields and has dense buds that are light green and speckled with purple. It has a sweet blueberry terpene profile with hints of pineapple. Sweet and inviting, Pineapple Muffin offers a relaxed and pleasurable high for all consumers.
