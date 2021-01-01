Cantaloupe Haze Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Power Kush [orig: Afghani x Skunk #1] is a euphoric and relaxing hybrid with hints of sweet strawberry, orange, and skunk. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.
A popular cannabis strain in Amsterdam, the buds of Power Kush have an abundance of resin with white and orange hairs. The aroma is likened to a sweet skunk smell with a light touch of strawberry and orange. The effects are both cerebral and physical with a THC content up to 16% and a CBD of 0.18%. Flowering time is 7-8 weeks.
