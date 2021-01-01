 Loading…

  5. RYTHM Hybrid Ready to Use Vape Pen Sin Mint Cookies 300mg
Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Ready to Use Vape Pen Sin Mint Cookies 300mg

by rythm

rythm Concentrates Cartridges

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Sin Mint Cookies [orig: Durban Poison x OG Kush] is a euphoric hybrid, filled with sweet minty aromas and powerful full body effects.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

SinMint Cookies

SinMint Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

SinMint Cookies is Sin City Seeds’ signature hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Power. SinMint Cookies provides powerfully euphoric effects that let your mind float blissfully away from the day’s stresses. Its aroma is a subtle mix of earthy sweetness with a trace of sharp mint. 

