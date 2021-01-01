RYTHM Hybrid Terp Sap Afternoon Delight #4 1g
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid Terp Sap contains 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Afternoon Delight #4 [orig: GMO x Trophy Wife] is a balanced and blissful hybrid, dominated by pungent diesel and balanced with earthy undertones.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Afternoon Delight
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Afternoon Delight, created by Colorado Seed Inc., is a difficult strain to track down. Noted for its small, dense nuggets and an aroma of pine and pungent terpenes, Afternoon Delight is described as an indica-dominant hybrid with a hazy aura that engulfs the mind and body. But indulge with caution, as this hybrid has also been known for its potency.
