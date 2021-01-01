RYTHM Hybrid Terp Sap Banana Cookies .5g
RYTHM Hybrid Terp Sap contains .5g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Banana Cookies [orig: Cookies & Cream x Banana OG] is a blissful, full-body hybrid, brimming with sweet banana flavors against a backdrop of earthy diesel.
RYTHM
Banana Cookies
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Banana Cookies is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Banana Cookies - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
