 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap Burnt Toast .5g

RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap Burnt Toast .5g

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Concentrates Solvent RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap Burnt Toast .5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap contains .5g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Burnt Toast [orig: Berner's Cookies x French Toast] is an indica dominant strain with a very earthy and sweet fruity smell and taste.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review