RYTHM Hybrid Terp Sap Fluffhead Kush .5g
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid Terp Sap contains .5g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Fluffhead Kush [orig: Headband x Phishhead Kush] is a complex poly-hybrid strain featuring a piney sweet inhale, a creamy finish, and euphoric relaxation.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Fluffhead
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Fluffhead is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Fluffhead - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
