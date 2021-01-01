RYTHM Hybrid Terp Sap Pep-O-Chem 1g
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid Terp Sap contains 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Pep-O-Chem [orig: The Methol x Chem de la Chem] is a pungent hybrid, with classic earthy-diesel flavors and an initial energy that settles into full body relaxation.
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/
