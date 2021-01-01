 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. RYTHM Hybrid Terp Sap Pep-O-Chem .5g

RYTHM Hybrid Terp Sap Pep-O-Chem .5g

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Concentrates Solvent RYTHM Hybrid Terp Sap Pep-O-Chem .5g

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$45.00

Also at 10 other stores nearby

Store updated

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid Terp Sap contains .5g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Pep-O-Chem [orig: The Methol x Chem de la Chem] is a pungent hybrid, with classic earthy-diesel flavors and an initial energy that settles into full body relaxation.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review