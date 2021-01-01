RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge 3 Chems 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: 3 Chems [orig: Star Dawg x Original NYC Diesel] is a soothing hybrid with nutty, earthy coffee, and chem musk flavors. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.
About this brand
RYTHM
