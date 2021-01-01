Cantaloupe Haze Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
RYTHM Hybrid 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Banana Cookies [orig: Cookies & Cream x Banana OG] is a blissful, full-body hybrid, brimming with sweet banana flavors against a backdrop of earthy diesel.
Banana Cookies is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Banana Cookies - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Be the first to review this product.