RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Bay Glue 1g
by RYTHM
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Bay Glue [orig: Chem Sis x Sour Dubb] is a potent and euphoric hybrid, with pronounced peppery, herbal, and citrus notes.
About this brand
RYTHM
