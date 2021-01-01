 Loading…

Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Blueberry Headband 300mg

by RYTHM

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Blueberry Headband [orig: (DJ Short Blueberry x Emerald OG Kush) x (Sour Diesel x Pre-98 Bubba Kush)] is a balanced hybrid with unmistakable blueberry, lemon and fuel aromas and flavors.

About this brand

Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Blueberry Headband

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.

