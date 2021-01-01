RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Cactus OG 1g
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Cactus OG [orig: Northern Lights x Afghani] is a balanced hybrid that delivers full-body relaxation with a mild pine flavor.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Cactus
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
First bred by Jordan of the Islands, Cactus is an indica cross between Afghani and Northern Lights and is named after its vague resemblance to the pear cactus. Cactus buds are conic with knobby formations and emit an organic earthy aroma with citrus notes. This strain is known to be an adept painkiller, providing relief to aches and sore muscles as well as spasms and anxiety. Many describe Cactus as having uplifting, energizing effects. It has become a popular staple among the connoisseurs of Seattle, and was among the first place winners in the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup.
