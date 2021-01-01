 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Cereal Milk 1g
Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Cereal Milk 1g

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Cereal Milk 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Cereal Milk [orig: Strawberry Lemonade x Thin Mint Cookies] is a balanced hybrid with a fruity and sweet berry pine flavor and aroma.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Cereal Milk

Cereal Milk
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review